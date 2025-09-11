Kyrgyzstan and Rothschild & Co. discuss joint projects and financial co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 11. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov held a meeting in Bishkek with representatives of Rothschild & Co., headed by board member Ariel Malyard de Rothschild, Trend reports, citing the presidential administration.

The talks focused on the prospects for economic and financial cooperation, implementation of joint projects, and attracting foreign investment. President Zhaparov emphasized that the interest of Rothschild & Co. in Kyrgyzstan is an important sign of trust, noting the company’s global reputation for stability, reliability, and expertise in financial markets.

The head of state underscored that the strategic reforms and economic metamorphoses implemented over the preceding quadrennium are manifesting favorable outcomes, thereby enhancing Kyrgyzstan's appeal to global stakeholders.

Representatives of Rothschild & Co. expressed readiness to expand cooperation in Kyrgyzstan, including in the fields of infrastructure, energy, and investment consulting. They stressed that the company works with many countries around the world, including in Central Asia, and is prepared to share its expertise in supporting financial projects and attracting investment.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel