Uzbekistan, EBRD agree to give local entrepreneurship shot in arm

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 11. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan hosted a meeting with a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to explore avenues for advancing bilateral cooperation, expanding financing opportunities for local businesses, and increasing access to international financial markets, Trend reports.

The discussions brought together Alisher Shaykhov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Chamber, and representatives of key sectoral associations such as “UzSanotKurilishMateriallari” and “UzCharmSanot,” alongside senior EBRD officials.

A specific emphasis was directed towards the initiatives of the Entrepreneur Support Center aimed at facilitating access to global financial markets, which was instituted within the Chamber's framework. The Center serves as a critical nexus for delivering pragmatic assistance, specialized consultancy, and bespoke strategies for Uzbek entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of global financing opportunities.



The conclave culminated in definitive accords to operationalize collaborative ventures, execute targeted training modules, and inaugurate initiatives aimed at catalyzing entrepreneurial dynamism and economic expansion within Uzbekistan.



Simultaneously, the EBRD has consistently augmented its footprint in Uzbekistan, with aggregate capital allocations totaling 5.41 billion euro across 185 initiatives as of 31 July 2025, highlighting the institution’s strategic dedication to facilitating the nation’s economic transformation.

