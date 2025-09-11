Uzbekistan announces inflation figures and Central Bank forecast

Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan

Inflation in Uzbekistan eased slightly in August to 8.8%, and the Central Bank expects a further moderation by the end of the year. Strong domestic demand and rising energy costs continue to influence prices, while the economy sustained solid growth of 7.2% in the first half of 2025.

