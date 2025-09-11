Uzbekistan announces inflation figures and Central Bank forecast
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
Inflation in Uzbekistan eased slightly in August to 8.8%, and the Central Bank expects a further moderation by the end of the year. Strong domestic demand and rising energy costs continue to influence prices, while the economy sustained solid growth of 7.2% in the first half of 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy