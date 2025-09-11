Israel’s Mekorot ready to introduce wastewater recycling solutions in Azerbaijan - CEO (Exclusive interview) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Israel’s National Water Company Mekorot, a leading global player in the water sector, is ready to introduce advanced SCADA systems, smart metering, digital control centers, desalination, and wastewater recycling solutions in Azerbaijan, Amit Lang, CEO of Mekorot, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

In this exclusive interview, Amit Lang explains how the firm leverages proven financial strength, technological innovation, and extensive experience in implementing national water master plans to position itself as a strategic partner for governments and water utilities worldwide.

As a leader in the international water sector, Mekorot combines unique expertise in desalination, irrigation, and digital water networks as part of a broad international strategy.

Mekorot – Israel’s National Water Company – is a leading global player in the water sector. For more than 87 years, it has been the backbone of Israel’s water supply, developing and operating advanced infrastructure such as transmission pipelines, desalination plants, pumping and storage facilities, wastewater recycling systems, and digital water networks. Alongside its domestic role, Mekorot enjoys strong financial resilience with multi-billion-shekel annual investments and high credit ratings, positioning it among the top water utilities worldwide. Mekorot is also known as a pioneer in innovation. Through its WaTech innovation hub, the company invests in start-ups, develops patents, and integrates technologies such as AI-driven water monitoring, digital command-and-control systems, water-grid cybersecurity, and solar power generation adjacent to water infrastructure. Internationally, Mekorot is active in dozens of projects across the globe – from national water master plans in India and Cyprus, to strategic cooperation with Morocco, initiatives in Bahrain, ongoing projects in Kazakhstan, and consulting in Argentina. This global footprint positions Mekorot as a trusted strategic partner for governments and utilities worldwide.

Amit Lang outlined the company’s activities in Azerbaijan, its international ambitions, and the strategic vision driving its global growth.

“In Azerbaijan, Mekorot is supporting Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency in several initiatives. We are providing technical advisory for the development of a 100-million-cubic-meter per year seawater desalination plant on the Caspian coast – a project launched under a presidential decree. In addition, at the end of 2024 we completed Azerbaijan’s national water master plan, delivering a district-level roadmap and phased execution program. The plan is designed to align agricultural water demand with available basin-level resources without putting domestic or industrial supply at risk – achieving sustainable water management for the country,” he said.

The CEO pointed out that Mekorot is extending its technical support for the Absheron desalination project, and the company is in active discussions with Azerbaijani stakeholders on irrigation modernization, smart water-grid development, and digital command-and-control systems.

“We are ready to introduce advanced SCADA systems, smart metering, digital control centers, desalination, and wastewater recycling solutions. Once agreements are finalized, deployment can begin within 8 to 20 months, depending on the scope and scale of each project,” he added.

The next Water–Energy Nexus

Beyond water supply, energy independence is increasingly critical for long-term water security. Mekorot has already advanced projects combining renewable energy with water infrastructure, including solar-and-storage for pumping stations and AI-driven energy optimization.

“In Azerbaijan, we are also exploring the possibility of establishing an independent power generation facility to ensure operational resilience. Strengthening the water–energy nexus is a cornerstone of our international strategy, and Azerbaijan’s energy ambitions make it a natural partner in this field,” said Lang.

He went on to add that Azerbaijan has shown remarkable foresight in addressing long-term water challenges.

“Its strategic location, transboundary water context, and strong national planning vision position it as a role model for its neighbors. We believe that surrounding countries will look to Azerbaijan as an example of how a nation can think decades ahead, prepare for future water challenges, and adopt innovative solutions. Beyond supporting Azerbaijan’s own water security, we see Baku as a center for regional knowledge transfer and cooperation extending into Georgia, Central Asia, and beyond,” added Mekorot’s CEO.

Lang pointed out that Azerbaijan is central to the company’s global growth strategy.

“The country is already advancing with us on major desalination PPPs and master planning programs. We view this as the beginning of a long-term partnership, and we fully expect to be part of large-scale infrastructure agreements in desalination, irrigation, and digital water networks,” he added.

Talking about another example of Mekorot’s international activity, Lang noted that a good example is Kazakhstan, where the company is leading the Almaty Water Master Plan 2050.

“This multi-stage program addresses urban water supply, aquifer protection, and non-revenue water (NRW) reduction. A key element is the creation of a citywide command-and-control center integrating SCADA, cybersecurity, and energy optimization . Already in the first phase, the program identified pathways to reduce NRW by 11% within two years – delivering significant cost savings and improved water security. It demonstrates how Mekorot’s Israeli expertise can be scaled internationally – from Azerbaijan to Central Asia – to deliver resilient, data-driven water solutions,” he concluded.