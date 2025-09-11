Chinese company eyes transformative projects in Uzbekistan's Fergana region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 11. Governor of the Fergana Region Khayrullo Bozorov received a delegation led by Chen Minbo, Director of China’s Hunan Zhongwei Group, to discuss major investment projects planned for the cities of Fergana and Margilan, Trend reports.

Investors have currently developed three key projects:

the construction of a modern 12-story hotel within the Burhaniddin Margiloni Scientific and Educational Tourism Center in Margilan;

the development of a large international trade center adjacent to the hotel;

the establishment of the Foshan Production Technopark in the “Baqay” small industrial zone of Fergana, which will host more than 20 enterprises.

During the convening, the delegation articulated comprehensive insights regarding the project sites, architectural schematics, and fiscal viability. Both parties engaged in a dialogue to optimize the strategic initiatives and integrate cutting-edge methodologies.



On this account, definitive protocols were established to guarantee the punctual execution of these initiatives.



In the interim, the bilateral commerce nexus between Uzbekistan and China eclipsed the $14 billion threshold in the preceding fiscal cycle, exhibiting an impressive 23 percent augmentation since the commencement of 2025, indicative of the swiftly intensifying economic interlinkages between the two sovereign entities.

