ADB points to vital role of expanding water infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. It is especially important for Baku to continue developing its water infrastructure, the Director of the ADB Representative Office in Azerbaijan, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the 2nd International Conference on Water Management during a panel discussion on “Water Strategies: Infrastructure and Digitalization.”

According to her, the priority areas for the capital are the protection and management of watersheds and the restoration of traditional infrastructure - water pipes and drainage systems.

Durrani-Jamal stressed that climate change creates both threats and opportunities for investment in the water sector. Among the promising areas, she highlighted the use of data and technologies — from sensors and satellite monitoring of water resources to smart meters for efficient water consumption in industry and households, as well as the use of artificial intelligence for forecasting and digital modeling.

She also noted the importance of nature-based solutions, such as reforestation and watershed management, which can be effective and relatively inexpensive for both governments and local communities, improving water use and conservation.