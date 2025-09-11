Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan, Pakistan explore new horizons with TAPI and TAP energy projects

Economy Materials 11 September 2025 14:56 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad

Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 11. The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad hosted a meeting with the Asian Civilizations Society of Pakistan delegation led by founder Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi, which discussed strategic implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline and TAP power transmission projects, Trend reports via the embassy

The Turkmen side briefed the participants on the country’s foreign policy priorities and shared the outcomes of the recent UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries held in Awaza.

The discussions centered on the prospects for implementing two major regional energy initiatives - the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line. Both sides underlined their strategic importance for ensuring Pakistan’s long-term energy needs and strengthening regional energy security.

Participants stressed that the successful realization of TAPI and TAP would support sustainable socio-economic growth and further consolidate the multifaceted partnership between Turkmenistan and Pakistan. The meeting concluded with an affirmation of readiness to deepen cooperation in political, economic, and cultural spheres.

