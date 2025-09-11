Turkmenistan, Pakistan explore new horizons with TAPI and TAP energy projects

The Turkmen side briefed the participants on the country’s foreign policy priorities and shared the outcomes of the recent UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries held in Awaza.

The discussions centered on the prospects for implementing two major regional energy initiatives - the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line. Both sides underlined their strategic importance for ensuring Pakistan’s long-term energy needs and strengthening regional energy security.

Participants stressed that the successful realization of TAPI and TAP would support sustainable socio-economic growth and further consolidate the multifaceted partnership between Turkmenistan and Pakistan. The meeting concluded with an affirmation of readiness to deepen cooperation in political, economic, and cultural spheres.