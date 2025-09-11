Turkmenistan, Pakistan explore new horizons with TAPI and TAP energy projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 11. The
Embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad hosted a meeting with the
Asian Civilizations Society of Pakistan delegation led by founder
Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi, which discussed strategic implementation of
the TAPI gas pipeline and TAP power transmission projects, Trend reports via the
embassy
The Turkmen side
briefed the participants on the country’s foreign policy priorities
and shared the outcomes of the recent UN Conference on Landlocked
Developing Countries held in Awaza.
The discussions centered on the prospects for implementing two
major regional energy initiatives - the
Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the
Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line.
Both sides underlined their strategic importance for ensuring
Pakistan’s long-term energy needs and strengthening regional energy
security.
Participants stressed that the successful realization of TAPI
and TAP would support sustainable socio-economic growth and further
consolidate the multifaceted partnership between Turkmenistan and
Pakistan. The meeting concluded with an affirmation of readiness to
deepen cooperation in political, economic, and cultural
spheres.