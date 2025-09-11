Tajikistan set to host major conference on water issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. A water conference will be held in Dushanbe in 2026, the Head of the Department of External Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Manuchehr Jobir said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 2nd International Conference on Water Management during a panel discussion on “Water Diplomacy: Cooperation beyond borders” in Baku.

"Launched in 2018, the Dushanbe Water Process is an inclusive and practice-oriented platform that links global commitments with national and regional realities. As part of this process, Tajikistan will host the Water Conference in Dushanbe in 2026. This conference is expected to be a preparatory stage for the UN Water Conference in the United Arab Emirates in 2026, as well as an important step towards the 2028 UN Water Conference, which will be held in Tajikistan," he said.

Jobir noted that Tajikistan is actively promoting global water diplomacy and the water agenda both within and outside the UN.

''To date, the initiatives of Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon have led to the adoption of several UN General Assembly resolutions, including the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018-2028 and the International Year of Glacier Conservation,'' he stressed.

“These initiatives reflect our deep conviction that water is key to human well-being, sustainable economic growth, and climate resilience,” he emphasized.