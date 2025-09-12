Tehran calls for UN condemnation of attacks on Iran's nuclear sites

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss Iran’s nuclear program and broader regional developments, Trend reports.

Guterres welcomed recent progress on how Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will cooperate, emphasizing the UN’s support for continued dialogue and diplomacy on the nuclear issue.

Araghchi stressed Iran’s commitment to protecting its rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and called for a clear UN stance condemning attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities. He criticized three European countries for what he described as an irresponsible position that ignores US and Israeli actions and threatens to revive previously rescinded UN Security Council resolutions, warning it could further complicate the situation.

The Iranian minister also highlighted Tehran’s constructive engagement with the IAEA to reach mutual understanding on safeguard obligations following attacks on its nuclear sites. He called on European states and UN Security Council members to recognize the significance of this dialogue.