Ireland strongly supports Montenegro’s European path

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Deputy Prime Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Montenegro Filip Ivanović met in Dublin with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Ivanović highlighted the friendly relations between Montenegro and Ireland and reaffirmed Montenegro’s commitment to further developing political dialogue and bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was devoted to Montenegro’s European perspective and Ireland’s active support in the EU accession negotiations.

Deputy Prime Minister Ivanović informed the Taoiseach about Montenegro’s progress in the areas of rule of law, the fight against organized crime and corruption, strengthening the judiciary, and improving the institutional framework. He underlined that EU integration remains the absolute priority of Montenegro’s foreign policy and expressed confidence that, upon accession, Montenegro will be an active advocate of the EU enlargement policy.

Taoiseach Martin confirmed Ireland’s continuous and strong support for Montenegro’s European agenda, commending the progress achieved in the reform process. He emphasized that Montenegro is already demonstrating the values it brings to the Union and underlined that Ireland, through both bilateral and multilateral formats, will continue to provide political and expert support to Montenegro. In this context, Martin recalled Ireland’s forthcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2026, stressing that enlargement will be among its key priorities. He added that Ireland strongly supports the EU enlargement policy and Montenegro’s European path, and stands ready to provide all necessary assistance - both political and technical - throughout every stage of the accession process.

The two officials agreed that Deputy Prime Minister Ivanović’s visit represents an important impetus for advancing bilateral relations, with a shared commitment to further strengthening political dialogue, partnership, and cooperation in areas of common interest.