Birbank Biznes introduces a special business card for business ladies

To support the development of women’s entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, Birbank Business has introduced the exclusive “She’s Next” business card, offering users a wide range of opportunities. This card is designed for both legal entities and individual women entrepreneurs.

The “She’s Next” business card allows women entrepreneurs to make transactions freely in three currencies. In addition, cardholders gain access to numerous privileges, gifts, and bonuses.

Additional benefits are also provided for cardholders. When exceeding the established monthly limits on POS transactions and cash withdrawals from ATMs, entrepreneurs receive special coupons that can be used at selected retail and service locations.

The “She’s Next” card can be ordered online via the official website or the Birbank Business mobile application. This new card promises women entrepreneurs not only convenience in financial operations but also broader prospects for business development and valuable new experiences.

More information about the card is available at: www.b-b.az/bbbv

As a product of Kapital Bank, Birbank Biznes is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and their businesses by offering innovative and convenient solutions for efficient business management. Birbank Biznes clients can receive assistance anytime through the live chat feature. To learn more about the Birbank Biznes system – designed to help entrepreneurs save time and streamline operations – visit https://birbank.business or call the information center at 896.