Turkmenistan’s Commodity Exchange records strong demand for petrochemicals
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan
Georgia and UAE business representatives purchased liquefied gas and fuel oil, totaling $9.74 million in foreign currency transactions. Turkmen entrepreneurs bought jeans and cotton yarn worth $788,571. SCRMET regulates Turkmenistan's export-import operations.
