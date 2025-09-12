IGB operator ready to deliver American LNG to Southeast Europe and beyond

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. ICGB, operator for the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is ready to deliver American liquified natural gas (LNG) to Southeast Europe and beyond, said ICGB’s Executive Officer Teodora Georgieva, addressing the SEEF2025 in Thessaloniki, Trend reports.

“The message from our American partners was clear: strong support, strategic alignment, and shared ambition. With the IGB pipeline fully integrated into Greece’s network and directly connected to Alexandroupolis LNG, ICGB is ready to deliver American LNG to Southeast Europe and beyond - Romania, Moldova, Ukraine. The Vertical Gas Corridor is no longer a concept - it is a reality. A backbone of European energy security and a pillar of transatlantic cooperation,” noted Teodora Georgieva.

George Satlas emphasized the role of cooperation: “From SEEF2025 it is evident that the U.S. is back as a key energy partner, and closer U.S. – EU collaboration will be vital to unlock its full potential. For ICGB, strengthening cooperation among TSOs is equally critical - so regulators can be presented with solid, coordinated products across all three routes. This joint effort will ensure the Vertical Gas Corridor becomes a core element for lasting energy security and transatlantic partnership in Southeast Europe.”

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora.

The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion m3/year.