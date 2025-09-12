Kyrgyzstan's trade with Georgia declines in 6M2025
Kyrgyzstan’s trade with Georgia slowed in the first half of 2025, with imports falling sharply while exports showed notable growth, reflecting broader shifts in the country’s foreign trade structure.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy