German company to enhance water treatment cooperation with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

German company Luke Jesko plans to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in water treatment, Trend reports. The company showcased electrochlorination and chemical dosing systems at the Baku Water Week exhibition. Luke Jesko is active in Azerbaijan through sales, consulting, and design, aiming to build a successful future with local partners.

