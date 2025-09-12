Azerbaijani oil declines in pricing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $0.9, or 1.3 percent, on September 11 from the previous level to $68.12 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.91, or 1.35 percent, to $66.64 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $0.89, or 1.58 percent, to $55.35 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a decrease of $0.84, or 1.25 percent, to $66.3 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

