Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports pick up steam in 8M2025
Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports grew by 10.3 percent from January through August 2025, reaching $2.4 billion compared to the same period in 2024. Food exports saw a 22.9 percent increase, totaling $774.2 million. Within this period, agricultural and agro-industrial exports rose by 21.3 percent, amounting to $823.9 million.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy