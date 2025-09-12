Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports pick up steam in 8M2025

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports grew by 10.3 percent from January through August 2025, reaching $2.4 billion compared to the same period in 2024. Food exports saw a 22.9 percent increase, totaling $774.2 million. Within this period, agricultural and agro-industrial exports rose by 21.3 percent, amounting to $823.9 million.

