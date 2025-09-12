Azerbaijan hosts final day of Baku Water Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12.​ The final day of the International Water Management Exhibition and Conference—Baku Water Week—has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The last day of the exhibition, organized with the support of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), is being conducted in a vibrant atmosphere.

In addition, the Caspian Water Innovation Forum will be held today as part of the event.

The forum will be attended by representatives of government agencies, including the ADSEA, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Economy, as well as international companies from more than 10 countries and leading scientific and educational institutions of the country.

During the three days of Baku Water Week, models of the Zabukhchay reservoir—the first reservoir of Free Karabakh—as well as the Shiber water wheel are on display in the foyer of the Baku Expo Center. In addition, Pavilion No. 1 presents paintings by members of the Inclusive Creative Association "Umid var" entitled "Baku Water Week 2025 through the eyes of special artists."

In total, more than 60 companies and delegations representing Azerbaijan, Germany, the US, Austria, Belarus, the UK, the Czech Republic, Israel, Switzerland, India, Hungary, Türkiye, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore took part in the exhibition.

The products and services to be presented at the exhibition are diverse: analysis and laboratory technologies; banking services; pipes and pipeline equipment and products; cloud seeding technologies; flood protection technologies and shoreline reinforcement works; drainage equipment; scientific research institutes; hydraulic installations; drinking water treatment; water supply and sewage; construction and drilling equipment and machinery in water supply and water management; measurement, regulation and control technologies in water supply and water management; design and construction of water management facilities; information and communication technologies in water management; artificial intelligence in water management; education, scientific research in water management; irrigation systems; water desalination technologies; waste and rainwater discharge and treatment systems.

Will be updated