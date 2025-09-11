Azerbaijan reveals its foreign trade performance in 7M2025
From January through July 2025, Azerbaijan traded with 169 countries, exporting to 111 and importing from 162. Foreign trade turnover reached $28.2 billion, with a surplus of $957.7 million. Compared to the same period in 2024, trade rose by 7.4 percent in nominal terms but declined by 5.1 percent in real terms.
