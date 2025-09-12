Convenient and flexible solution for entrepreneurs – Yelo Mobile POS

In today’s business environment, time is one of the most valuable resources for small entrepreneurs. Digital solutions that save time, streamline operations, and enhance customer satisfaction have become essential. Cashless payments not only make the sales process faster and more convenient but also enable entrepreneurs to monitor their operations with greater transparency.



To meet these needs, Yelo Bank offers entrepreneurs the Yelo Mobile POS service. With this solution, regardless of turnover and without the need for a deposit, entrepreneurs can use their Android smartphones or tablets with NFC support as a fully functional POS terminal.



Yelo Mobile POS is particularly well-suited for small business owners such as coffee shops, delivery services, flower shops, kiosks, and boutiques. Its portability allows entrepreneurs to accept payments anytime, anywhere. A user-friendly interface and quick setup process simplify sales operations and help boost the volume of cashless transactions.



Key advantages of the service:

✔️ Free connection

✔️ No turnover requirements

✔️ No service fee for opening an account

✔️ Complimentary business card for the entrepreneur

✔️ Commission-free cash withdrawals from the business card and current account



With the Yelo Business App, you can sign up for the service entirely online. Get started today and manage your sales from anywhere: https://bit.ly/40D7v56.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!