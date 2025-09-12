Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Khojavend and Khojaly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the settlement of Hadrut in the Khojavend district and the village of Badara in the Khojaly district, Trend reports.

At the first stage, 14 families (55 people) are returning to the village of Badara, and 10 families (42 people) to the village of Hadrut.

The former IDPs returning to the settlement of Hadrut in the Khojavend district and the village of Badara in the Khojaly district thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.