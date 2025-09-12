Uzbekistan’s som strengthens amid robust trade and investment growth

Uzbekistan’s national currency, the som, has strengthened steadily since the start of 2025, supported by rising exports, growing foreign investment, and record remittance inflows. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan says market reforms and enhanced exchange rate flexibility are helping the economy absorb external shocks, while the real effective exchange rate remains stable despite domestic inflation and global currency shits.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register