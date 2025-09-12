Azerbaijan, Germany seek synergies amid surge in Middle Corridor freight (PHOTO)

Photo: State Maritime and Port Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Azerbaijan discussed cooperation opportunities with Germany against the backdrop of increasing cargo along the Middle Corridor, Trend reports via the State Maritime and Port Agency.

Thus, the agency organized a meeting with a delegation led by the Executive Director of the German Shipbuilding and Ocean Industries Association Christian Schilling.

Along with German businessmen, the event was also attended by representatives of the German Embassy in our country and the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce.

At the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Maritime and Port Agency Eldar Majidov spoke about the targeted measures taken to form a competitive maritime transport sector and improve the legislation in the relevant field.

The meeting answered questions of interest to German businessmen regarding the activities of classification societies, flag state requirements, state regulation of activities in seaports, protection of the marine environment, shipbuilding, and development of port infrastructure.

In conclusion, an introduction to the activities of the Ship Traffic Management Center of the State Maritime and Port Agency was presented.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through several countries in the region, connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and goes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.

