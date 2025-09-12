Uzbekistan experiencing impressive growth in trade with Afghanistan

Uzbekistan’s trade with Afghanistan has surged, driven largely by exports of food, energy, and industrial goods, reflecting the country’s growing role in regional commerce. Overall, Uzbekistan continues to expand its global trade footprint, maintaining economic ties with nearly 200 countries and recording strong growth across key partners such as China, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

