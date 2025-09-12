Azerbaijan rolls up sleeves for its Zangilan water supply project

Work to improve the water supply in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan city has begun, Trend reports. Project documents for the city’s main water lines and drainage systems will be prepared, alongside technical research and training. The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency is leading the effort, with the work expected to cost 8.6 million manat ($5 million).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register