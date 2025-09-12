Strengthening Azerbaijan–Belarus partnerships in the pharmaceutical sector (PHOTO)

On September 11, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Azerbaijan and under the direct leadership of Ambassador Dmitry Pinevich, a delegation from the pharmaceutical sector of the Republic of Belarus visited Scandens Pharmaceutical Industry A high-technology pharmaceutical industry site in Azerbaijan that carries out the full cycle of solid dosage form production through research and development (R&D) — and held a meeting with the company’s executive team.

The delegation included executives and representatives from Borimed (Borisov Medical Preparations Plant), Exzon, Minskintercaps, and Belmedpreparaty, all operating under the Belpharmprom holding, representing the Belarusian pharmaceutical sector.

During the visit, the parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in the pharmaceutical field, particularly regarding the localization of drug production and future development prospects.

As a result of the meeting, the companies agreed to further expand their mutual cooperation, implement joint projects, and pursue long-term initiatives aimed at supporting the development of the Azerbaijani pharmaceutical market and ensuring the supply of high-quality products.