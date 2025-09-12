Kazakhstan reveals fresh strategy to boost agricultural self-sufficiency
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Agriculture Ministry unveiled the “Investment Demand” plan with 202 projects (2025–2027) to reduce food imports, boost exports, and curb inflation. Focus areas include poultry, dairy, sugar, and produce processing. Imports, mainly from EAEU countries, significantly impact food inflation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy