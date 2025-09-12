Kazakhstan and Spain join forces for major industrial project in Kyzylorda

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 12. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held a meeting with the CEO of the Spanish group of companies Roca Group, Alberto Magrans, to discuss the joint implementation of an investment project to build a modern sanitary ware plant in the industrial zone in Kyzylorda region, Trend reports via Kazakh MFA.

Meanwhile, it is planned that the production capacity of the new enterprise will reach up to 500,000 units per year – including installation systems and other components. The products will be targeted both at the domestic market of Kazakhstan and for export to Central Asian countries.

“The total volume of investment will amount to around 70 million euros. The project’s implementation will create about 300 new jobs in the region,” the statement says.

In the course of the meeting, Nurtleu noted that Kazakhstan places special importance on attracting leading global companies to the country’s regions. He emphasized that the government would provide comprehensive support for the project, which will become a driver of industrial development and strengthen the export potential of the Kyzylorda region.

In turn, Magrans stressed that the company views Kazakhstan as a strategic platform for business development in Central Asia. According to him, the country has a favorable industrial and logistical position, and its business-friendly environment makes Kazakhstan a logical choice for expanding their presence.

Roca Group is one of the world leaders in the sanitary ware industry. The company operates 78 factories and employs over 20,000 people worldwide.















