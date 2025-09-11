Iran's non-oil exports to Turkmenistan surge in past months

Iran’s non-oil exports to Turkmenistan have grown significantly, reaching roughly $253 million and 663,000 tons in the first five months of the year, up from about $195 million and 562,000 tons last year. Overall, Iran’s non-oil exports totaled nearly $21 billion and 61 million tons during the period, with a slight drop in value but a small increase in volume.

