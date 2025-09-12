Azerbaijan’s Stability Working Group maps out economic priorities and progress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12.​ The regular meeting of the Working Group on Macroeconomic Stability of Azerbaijan, established by the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure full, timely, and effective implementation of the measures outlined in the Strategy for Socio-Economic Development of Azerbaijan for 2022–2026 and to coordinate the activities of relevant state bodies, was recently held, Trend reports via CBA.

Representatives from the CBA, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Ministry of Justice, the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, the Deposit Insurance Fund, and the Agrarian Insurance Fund participated in the session.

Aliyar Mamedyarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank and Chair of the working group, opened the meeting by highlighting the results achieved under the strategy’s goal of resilience to domestic and external shocks and emphasized the need for continued efforts to ensure effective implementation of upcoming measures.

Ayaz Museyibov, Deputy Executive Director of CACER and Deputy Chair of the working group, presented detailed information on the work carried out and results achieved during the first half of 2025.

The meeting reviewed the monitoring and evaluation results of 15 measures approved under the strategy’s three focus areas for resilience, discussed ways to further enhance the effectiveness of ongoing activities, and outlined the next steps in coordination with working group members and responsible officials from the Central Bank.

