Kyrgyzstan, OTS officials discuss counter-terrorism, cybersecurity issues

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 12. President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan and the heads of delegations from the Security Council Secretaries of the Organizations of Turkic States (OTS) discussed regional and international security issues at a meeting in Bishkek, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

The meeting brought together the Security Council Secretaries of Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, as well as OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev. Discussions focused on counter-terrorism, cyber threats, and ways to strengthen cooperation among Turkic countries.

Zhaparov highlighted that during Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the OTS, the country aims to further enhance cooperation among member states.

"Our collaboration spans a wide range of areas, from foreign policy, trade, energy, and green economy to tourism, digitalization, and even space exploration. This engagement continues to expand. The Turkic States Organization now holds a significant position in regional and international stability," he said.

He noted that key OTS documents, including Vision of the Turkic World – 2040 and the OTS Strategy for 2022–2026, provide a framework for close security cooperation and coordinated action against terrorism, extremism, illegal migration, and organized crime.

"Kyrgyzstan seeks peaceful and diplomatic solutions to conflicts. We believe this approach forms the basis of genuine partnership and sustainable development," Zhaparov added.

Following the 11th meeting of the heads of state of the OTS on November 6, 2024, Kyrgyzstan assumed the chairmanship of the organization.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

