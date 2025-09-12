Turkmenistan, Afghanistan explore new trade opportunities

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 12. Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Kabul, Khoja Ovezov, met with Sayed Mohammad Karim Hashemi, Chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), to discuss ways to strengthen trade ties between the two countries, Trend reports via ACCI.

During the talks, the sides highlighted the importance of holding joint exhibitions to promote goods and expand market opportunities for businesses.

The ACCI, Afghanistan’s main business association, represents entrepreneurs, exporters, importers, and manufacturers while facilitating dialogue with the government and foreign partners. It also organizes exhibitions, forums, and business missions to support trade and investment.

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan continue to expand cooperation in energy, trade, and transport, with priority projects including the supply of Turkmen gas and electricity, as well as the construction of new power transmission and railway links.

