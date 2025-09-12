Azerbaijan raises gold and silver production nationwide in 8M2025
Between January and August 2025, Azerbaijan extracted a total of 2,113 kilograms of gold. This marks an increase of 637 kilograms, or 43.1 percent, compared to the same period last year (1,476 kilograms). As of September 1, the country’s gold reserves amounted to 114.5 kilograms.
