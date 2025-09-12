Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 12 September 2025 00:07 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan sees growth in financial services sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 12. Uzbekistan’s total value of financial services amounted to 93.4 trillion sums (approximately $7.5 billion) from January through July 2025, increasing by 22.4 percent, or 18.7 trillion sums ($1.5 billion), compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the country’s National Statistics Committee shows that Tashkent city accounted for the largest share with 53.6 trillion sums ($4.2 billion). Other major contributors were Fergana region with 4.9 trillion sums ($390 million), Andijan region with 4.6 trillion sums ($360 million), Tashkent region with 4 trillion sums ($310 million), and Samarkand region with 3.8 trillion sums ($300 million).

Kashkadarya region reported 3.1 trillion sums ($240 million), Bukhara 2.9 trillion sums ($230 million), Khorezm 2.8 trillion sums ($220 million), and Surkhandarya 2.7 trillion sums ($210 million). Navoi and Namangan regions each recorded 2.4 trillion sums ($190 million), while Karakalpakstan and Jizzakh posted 2.3 trillion sums ($180 million) each. The lowest figure was seen in Syrdarya region, with 1.6 trillion sums ($130 million).

The figures underline both the overall growth in demand for financial services and the strong concentration of activity in the capital.

