Turkmenistan, EU discuss TAPI and TAP projects in Islamabad

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 12. Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Islamabad, Atajan Movlamov, met with European Union Representative in Pakistan, Raimundas Karoblis, to discuss key regional energy initiatives, Trend reports via the embassy.

The talks focused on the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline and the TAP (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan) power transmission line.

The Turkmen side provided updated information on the construction progress of both projects, highlighting their potential to form the backbone of regional energy cooperation. The participants also explored broader cooperation between the EU and Central Asian countries, including initiatives for sustainable development. The diplomats agreed to continue dialogue and strengthen mutually beneficial partnerships.

The TAPI and TAP projects are among several initiatives designed to enhance energy security, regional integration, and economic growth for the involved countries.

