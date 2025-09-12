Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph and other global speakers will join the upcoming INMerge Innovation Summit organized by PASHA Holding

The INMerge Innovation Summit, which last year brought together 5,000 participants, more than 100 speakers, and over 100 startups and investors, returns in 2025 with even greater ambitions. Returning for the fifth time this year with a more dynamic program, the summit will welcome globally renowned figures, including Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph, former Head of Go-to-Market at OpenAI Zack Hass, Pixar Co-Founder Ed Catmull, Tarun Khanna - Jorge Paulo Lemann Professor at Harvard Business School, and many other distinguished speakers.



Organized by PASHA Holding, the Summit aims to contribute to the development of the innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan by bringing together startups and investors, creating opportunities for collaboration, and providing a platform for knowledge and experience exchange among all ecosystem participants. The Summit convenes innovators, investors, and leading industry figures from sectors such as fintech, telecommunications, e-commerce, and beyond. “INMerge” also serves as a strategic networking hub, enabling participants to build key partnerships, foster collaboration, and establish international connections with regional leaders and innovators.



It is worth noting that in 2024, the “INMerge” Innovation Summit featured prominent speakers such as YouTube Co-Founder Steve Chen, Amazon Vice President and CTO Werner Vogels, Starbucks Co-Founder Zev Siegl, Harvard Business School Professor Linda Hill, and Stanford University Professor Ilya Strebulaev.



The fifth edition of the “INMerge” Innovation Summit will take place on September 29–30, 2025, at the Baku Convention Center. For more information and tickets, please visit www.inmerge.az.