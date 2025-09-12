Azerbaijani Deputy FM visits Czech Republic (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12.​ Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev visited the Czech Republic on September 11–12, the nation's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The Deputy FM participated in the forum titled “Building a Resilient Future in a Changing Climate” organized in Prague under the Finnish Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and held bilateral meetings with senior officials as part of his visit.

As the keynote speaker at the forum’s climate session, Rafiyev detailed the historic outcomes of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Azerbaijan, highlighted the decisions made, and outlined their contributions to combating climate change. He also shared his views on the potential role of the OSCE as a regional security organization in climate change mitigation efforts.

The official also met with Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Jan Marian and Finland's Permanent Representative to the OSCE and Chair of the OSCE Permanent Council, Vesa Häkkinen.

In his discussion with Jan Marian, they explored cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic within multilateral platforms, climate change initiatives, and preparations for COP30.

During the meeting with Häkkinen, Rafiyev discussed Azerbaijan’s priorities within the OSCE following the decision to dissolve the Minsk Group as a result of the Washington talks. The discussion focused on expanding OSCE activities in line with the interests of participating states, including climate change, urban planning, and good governance, to adapt to evolving international realities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel