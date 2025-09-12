Azerbaijan's pharmaceutical spending elevates in 8M2025
From January through August 2025, Azerbaijan’s retail trade turnover totaled 40.4 billion manat ($23.8 billion), marking a 3.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. During this time, sales of pharmaceutical products and medical supplies rose by 21.1 percent, reaching 995.9 million manats ($588.6 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy