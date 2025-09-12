Kazakhstan Railways to launch major infrastructure projects by 2027
Photo: Samruk Kazyna's official telegram account
Kazakhstan Railways is advancing major infrastructure projects to boost the country's transit potential and develop a national transport network. By 2027, over 1,700 km of new railway lines will be built, including key routes like Dostyk–Moyinty and Bakhty–Ayagoz. The initiatives aim to enhance cargo exports, support regional growth, create jobs, and solidify Kazakhstan’s role as a Eurasian transport hub.
