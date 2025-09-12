Central Bank of Turkmenistan launches tender for precious metals fund renovation
Photo: Central Bank of Turkmenistan
The project includes renewing the marble finishing of the building, as well as replacing curbstones and concrete pavement in the adjacent area.
