Azerbaijan sees drop in marketable crude oil output for 8M2025

Azerbaijan produced 18.39 million tons of marketable crude oil (including gas condensate) from January through August 2025. This marks a decline of 912,800 tons, or 4.7 percent, compared to the same period last year. As of September 1, finished product reserves in the country stood at 257,400 tons.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register