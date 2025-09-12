Uzbekistan expands renewable energy with small hydropower project in its Zangiata

Uzbekistan has taken another step toward expanding its renewable energy sector with the launch of a small hydropower project in the Tashkent region. The new facility, built on the Damarik canal, is set to supply clean electricity to over a thousand households while promoting private sector participation in green energy development.

