Azerbaijan sets fresh trial date for Armenians linked to grave charges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.​ At a hearing in the open trial of criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, the violent seizure of power, its violent retention, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, the date of the next hearing was announced, Trend reports.

The court session at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev and composed of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (with reserve judge Gunel Samadova), provided each accused person with an interpreter in their native language, as well as representatives for their defense.

The session was attended by the accused individuals, their defenders, a portion of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state prosecution.

The court proceedings will continue on September 12.