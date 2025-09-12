Azerbaijan unveils climate-driven decline in national water supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12.​ Climate changes have decreased both local and transboundary water resources of Azerbaijan by 15-20 percent, Head of the Cadastre, Recording and Registry Department of the State Control Service for the Use and Protection of Waters of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan (ADSEA) Rafig Verdiyev said in the final day of the 2nd International Exhibition and Conference for Water Management - Baku Water Week, Trend reports.

According to him, this means that the total volume of water resources in the country is about 19 billion cubic meters.

"The impact of climate change is practically observed in all rivers. This leads to a decrease in the mentioned water level. If the temperature rise isn't curbed, in the future our water resources may decrease by 20-30 percent, which can create serious problems," the ADSEA representative pointed out.