Dutch firm Repa to launch conveyor roller plant in Kazakhstan by 2026

Photo: Kazakh Invest

Deputy Director of Kazakh Invest, Isa Kudabekov, met with Dutch company Repa Conveyor Equipment B.V. to discuss a $5 million project to build a conveyor roller plant in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region. Scheduled for launch in Q4 2026, the facility will serve the coal, mining, and construction sectors, using Dutch technologies to ensure energy efficiency and sustainability.

