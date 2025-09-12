Romania aims to align strategic investment goals with major U.S. financial institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Romania’s Minister of Finance, Alexandru Nazare, is on a working visit to Washington D.C., United States, from September 11-13, 2025, Trend reports.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen economic and financial dialogue with American partners and to attract new investors to key sectors in Romania, such as energy, infrastructure, and technology. The visit agenda includes meetings with representatives of the financial and banking sector, government institutions, and potential investors.

“The visit to Washington D.C. carries strategic importance, being an essential step in cultivating strong relationships with the U.S. administration and key financial players on Wall Street. Through this direct and substantial dialogue, we aim to present investment opportunities and strengthen the confidence of our American partners. Attracting long-term investments and consolidating bilateral economic cooperation are fundamental pillars for the sustainable development of our country. We are confident that this mission will open new financing avenues and contribute to Romania’s economic growth,” emphasized Alexandru Nazare, Minister of Finance.

The program also includes discussions with major American financiers interested in the investment opportunities offered by the Romanian economy. The main objective of these meetings is to align Romania’s strategic investment goals with the interests and resources of major financial institutions.

Additionally, the agenda includes meetings with the U.S. Department of Commerce. These discussions aim to explore ways Romania can access important resources for development and investment projects based on solid bilateral cooperation.

Strengthening the economic partnership with the United States is crucial for Romania’s long-term security, and Minister Nazare’s visit underlines the strategic importance of bilateral cooperation in the current economic context.