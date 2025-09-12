Eni CEO meets U.S. officials to discuss energy collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi met with U.S. officials, including Ambassador Tilman Fertitta, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, to discuss Eni’s activities with U.S. partners and share perspectives on international energy trends, Trend reports.

The meetings highlighted the long-term LNG supply agreement signed in July between Eni and Venture Global, which aims to expand and diversify Eni’s gas portfolio while supporting Europe’s energy security. The deal was also celebrated at the Gastech conference in Milan, where Eni’s COO Guido Brusco and Venture Global CEO Michael Sabel met to underscore the partnership.

Descalzi emphasized the growing role of the U.S. as a key hub for Eni’s investments, citing strategic partnerships with U.S. investors across the energy value chain, including Plenitude, Enilive, and Eni CCUS Holding.

He also highlighted Eni’s longstanding U.S. presence, which began in Houston’s oil and gas sector and has expanded into renewable energy, bio-refining, corporate venture capital, and fusion energy. Key initiatives include solar projects in Texas, a biorefining partnership with PBF Energy in Louisiana, Boston-based venture capital through EniNext, and industrial investment in fusion energy with Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS).

Descalzi discussed Eni’s ongoing support for CFS, including contributions to its B2 funding round, underlining the company’s commitment to advancing fusion as a strategic element of its global energy portfolio.