Azerbaijan veils off Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Pipeline transportation volume in 8M2025
The Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus Pipeline saw the transportation of 15.2 billion cubic meters of gas from January through August 2025. This marks a year-on-year increase of 324.7 million cubic meters, or 2.2 percent.
