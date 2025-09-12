Bank Respublika and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank sign a major loan agreement (PHOTO)

BSTDB provides Bank Respublika with a loan of 25 million manats

– Bank Respublika, one of the leading financial institutions in Azerbaijan supporting the development of the real sector, and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) have signed a significant loan agreement.

Under the agreement, the international financial institution will provide Bank Respublika with a loan of 25 million AZN for a period of 3 years.

“Local currency lending is one of the most effective ways to empower SMEs, enabling them to grow sustainably and confidently without the burden of foreign exchange risk. This partnership with Bank Respublika is not only a renewed chapter in our cooperation but also a strategic step towards strengthening Azerbaijan’s non-oil economy. Together, we are creating greater opportunities for entrepreneurs, supporting innovation, and contributing to long-term economic resilience. BSTDB is proud to stand alongside Bank Respublika in advancing sustainable growth and prosperity across the country,”

said Dr. Serhat Köksal, President of BSTDB.

“The funds will enable Bank Respublika to expand the financial opportunities of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), foster their sustainable growth, strengthen the non-oil sector, create new jobs, and support innovative business initiatives. Thanks to Bank Respublika’s extensive branch network, the attracted resources will create favorable conditions for supporting entrepreneurs across all regions of Azerbaijan. We sincerely thank our partners from BSTDB for their cooperation and are confident that the attracted resources will allow us to strengthen credit support for the real sector, especially for SMEs, thereby contributing to the overall economic development of the country.“ noted Tariyel Ismayilov, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Respublika.