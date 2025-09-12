Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kyrgyzstan Materials 12 September 2025 12:24 (UTC +04:00)
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 12. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 struck near Kyrgyzstan's Besh-Kungey today at 13:57 (GMT+6) local time, Trend reports via the Central Seismological Institute of Kyrgyzstan.

The tremor was felt in the capital, Bishkek, and in parts of neighboring Kazakhstan. Residents in Bishkek felt strong shaking with a low rumble, but no damage has been reported

The Central Seismological Institute is currently conducting further assessments to clarify the earthquake’s details.

